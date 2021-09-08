Party Crisis: PDP To Hold NEC Meeting On Thursday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its 93rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday.

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri, the party invited all NEC members to the meeting.

According to the memo, the meeting will hold at the NEC Hall of the PDP’s Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja FCT.

At the event which is scheduled for 11 am, the party will inaugurate the Anambra Governorship Campaign Council.

PDP’s NEC forum will hold a day after governors elected on the party’s platform would have held their meeting in Abuja.

A statement issued by the Director-General, PDP Governors Forum, C.I.D. Maduabum on Tuesday said the governors would meet to discuss issues affecting the party.

Maduabum added that the extraordinary meeting of the Forum will be chaired by the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

According to him, the governors would discuss some “strategies” ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, even as the party continues to fashion out a plot to dislodge the APC administration come 2023.