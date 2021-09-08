Plateau Govt Further Relaxes Curfew In Jos North, Lifts Ban On Tricycles

The Plateau State government has announced a further relaxation of curfew in Jos North Local Government Area.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Dr Makut Macham, revealed that the government has also lifted the ban earlier placed on operations of tricycle, commonly referred to as Keke, in the state.

Governor Simon Lalong, Macham hinted, gave the approval on Tuesday following a meeting of the State Security Council held at the new Government House in Jos.

“Beginning from Wednesday, 8th September 2021, the curfew in Jos North will be enforced from 10pm to 6am,” the statement said. “This will tally with the current status of the curfew in Jos South and Bassa Local Government Areas which still remains from 10pm to 6am.

“Similarly, Governor Lalong also approved that beginning from Wednesday, 8th September 2021, the ban placed on operations of tricycles will be lifted from 6am to 6pm daily. This means that no tricycle will be allowed to operate between the hours of 6pm to 6am.”

The governor, however, stated that the ban on motorcycles within the Jos/Bukuru metropolis remained in place, saying enforcement would continue to ensure that violators were arrested and punished according to the law.

According to him, the government is working on innovations, legislations, and enforcement modules to enhance the security, effectiveness, and availability of public transportation in the state.

Governor Lalong explained that the modules would be unveiled in due course.

They are expected to address the major concerns of the citizens, particularly as it relates to the safety of passengers.

The governor praised the citizens for cooperation and understanding of the citizens during the period of the attacks and subsequent curfews.

He urged them to continue to support the government in restoring normalcy to enable the state to resume the normal trajectory of hospitality, opportunity, and productivity.

“Governor Lalong also thanks all stakeholders within and outside the state for their concerns and goodwill towards addressing the recent ugly developments, assuring that his administration will continue to pursue the path of peaceful coexistence while dealing with criminals and crises merchants who are bent on tarnishing the enviable image of the state,” the statement added.