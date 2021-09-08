Police Arrest 64-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Defiling Two-Year-Old Girl

Police have arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl in Ogun State.

The suspect, Ayotunde Taiwo, was arrested by men of the state police command on Tuesday after the victim’s mother, lodged a complaint at the Agbado divisional headquarters.

In a statement by the spokesman of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the victim’s mother explained that she noticed that her daughter could not walk well.

According to her, when she inspected her body, she saw blood gushing out of her private area.

“When she asked her daughter about what happened to her, the little girl pointed to the house opposite their own house,” the police explained.

“On getting to the house, the suspect was met washing his blood-stained boxer shot, indicating that he just had unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

“Upon the report, the DPO Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga sent his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested”.

The police added that the victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has, however, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Family Support Unit at the Ota area command for further investigation and prosecution.