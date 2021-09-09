Buhari Visits Imo For Commissioning Of Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Imo State to commission projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The projects are the Naze-Poly Nekede road, Balloon Technology Drainage Tunnel at Dock Tiger, Amakohia Egbeada bypass and the New Government House Executive Chambers.

President Buhari had earlier landed at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, the state capital where he was received by state officials and other dignitaries.

The state governor had a few days back disclosed that Buhari would be visiting Imo to commission some “significant projects” his government has executed.

This is the first time Buhari is visiting the state since the tenure of Governor Uzodinma of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) started.