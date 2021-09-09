Nigeria Begins Cricket World Cup Qualifier In Botswana Today

Nigeria’s female cricket team will begin their campaign for a place in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Gaborone, Botswana on Thursday.

Nigeria is grouped with Namibia, Cameroon, Uganda and Sierra Leone in Group B of the ICC Africa Qualifying Series and will tackle Sierra Leone in the opening round.

The overall winner of the tournament will pick the sole ticket.

Botswana, Eswatini, Rwanda, Tanzania and Mozambique will compete from group A.

The team is made up of Blessing Etim (captain), Kehinde Abdulquadri, Taiwo Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, George Chinyenum, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Miracle Imimole, Piety Lucky, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson, Esther Sandy and Salome Sunday.

Nigeria will play Namibia and Uganda on Friday and Saturday before taking a rest on Sunday and resume on Monday to tackle Cameroon, in their final group game.

Etim, the most experienced member of the team, is confident of a good outing.

“We have done a lot of work individually and collectively as a team and I believe the event will be one of our best outings yet and we are eagerly looking forward to hit the field,” the player said.

She confirmed the team received good support from the federation and the Edo State Government.

According to her, it’s now up to the team to show appreciation by playing well and make the country proud.