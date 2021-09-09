Our Commitment To Nigeria’s Unity, Peace Is Irrevocable – Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, says his administration and the people of the state are committed to the peace of Nigeria.

He stated this on Thursday in a speech to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who visited Imo to commission some projects.

“Our commitment to the unity and peace of Nigeria is irrevocable,” the governor asserted in Owerri, the state capital.

He further stated that through inclusive governance, his administration has accommodated every Nigerian resident in Imo State.

After reeling out a number of projects which his administration has embarked on, Governor Uzodinma said his aim was to build a “mini Nigeria” in his state, where everyone would have not only a sense of belonging but unfettered accommodation.

He assured the President that his administration remained sincere in its endeavours to satisfy the yearnings of the Imo people, within available resources.

The governor thanked President Buhari for honouring the invitation to commission the projects put together by the ‘Shared Prosperity Administration’.

He also relayed the appreciation of the people regarding the President’s intervention in fixing the security breach in the state.

Problems At The Centre

On his part, President Buhari said he has seen enough to account for the good deeds of the governor, noting that he was fascinated by the strides even in the face of unforeseen circumstances.

“I have seen enough that justifies his (Uzodinma) integrity in making sure that he is working very hard to make sure that you get the structures necessary.

“I am very impressed by what he has done because I have gone through the same problems at the centre,” Buhari said.

He assured Imo residents that his government would keep encouraging the state within the provisions of the Constitution.

While in Imo, President Buhari commissioned a balloon technology-driven underground tunnel with surface drainage (Chukwuka Nwoha), Naze Road, and Nekede/Ihiagwa Road.

Other projects he commissioned were the newly-built Exco Chambers within the Government House known as the Douglas House, and the Egbeada Bypass (Amakohia).