Troops Arrest ‘High-Profile’ Boko Haram Member, Raid IED Materials Hub

The Nigerian Army says it has arrested a high-profile member of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Yawi Modu, in Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Troops also raided a Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials hub in Gashua LGA of Yobe.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday noted that the feats were recorded by soldiers attached to Sector 2 Joint Task Force of Operation Hadin Kai following robust operations conducted in the North East.

“Following a tip-off, a wanted BH/ISWAP terrorist, one Yawi Modu, who has been on the wanted list was nabbed along Damboa-Wajiroko Road,” he said.

“Relatedly, troops have successfully busted a urea fertilizer syndicate known for supplying terrorists with IED materials. The market is believed to be the notorious hub for IED materials for BHT/ISWAP.

“These ISWAP criminals facing the reality of obvious depletion are desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture of potency.”

In the sting operation conducted, according to the army spokesman, a total of 281 (50kg) bags of urea were recovered from the warehouses in the market and two notorious Boko Haram distributors were arrested.

He explained that the Federal Government had banned urea fertiliser because of its use as a major component for manufacturing IEDs by terrorists.

Nwachukwu said, “The suspects and materials recovered are currently undergoing preliminary investigation.”

In his reaction, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, commended the vigilance and resilience of the troops and reassured them of his support in decisively tackling the terrorists.