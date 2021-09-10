Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 727 New Cases, Seven More Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated September 10, 2021
A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

 

Nigeria has recorded 727 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths across the country.

This is according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in its COVID-19 update released on Thursday.

In the latest update, Rivers State had the highest number of new infections (257), followed by Lagos with 157, and Edo with 85.

Other states are Imo (63), FCT (33), Delta (28), Kaduna (27), Benue (17), Akwa Ibom (13), Ekiti (13), Taraba (12), Bayelsa (5), Kano (4), Ogun (4), Oyo (3), Abia (2), Nasarawa (2) and Plateau (2).

So far, 197,773 cases have been confirmed, 185,597 patients have been discharged and 2,585 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

 

See a full breakdown of the cases by state below.

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos74,6373,35770,630650
FCT20,81757120,068178
Rivers11,23894310,157138
Kaduna9,3331029,16566
Plateau9,226729,09361
Oyo8,4587637,513182
Edo5,8356644,967204
Ogun5,323925,15279
Akwa Ibom4,1856863,45742
Ondo4,1482723,80076
Kano4,111583,942111
Kwara3,6714053,20759
Delta3,1094682,55685
Osun2,761492,62785
Enugu2,6751122,53429
Nasarawa2,426422,34539
Gombe2,289152,23044
Katsina2,214502,12935
Anambra2,123472,05719
Ebonyi2,048132,00332
Abia1,861531,78325
Imo1,784951,65039
Ekiti1,6222861,31125
Bauchi1,568131,53817
Benue1,486571,40524
Borno1,34401,30638
Adamawa1,153231,09832
Bayelsa1,125981,00027
Taraba1,074391,01124
Niger1,0016791420
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa5731254516
Cross River5425246921
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25322438
Kogi5032


