Insecurity Ravaging The Land Will Soon Become History – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has assured Nigerians that the insecurity ravaging the country will soon be a thing of the past.

He said this in an article published on Thursday, titled ‘I Like This Pampering. Don’t You?’

“I have always had the conviction that the ravening clouds shall not long be victorious, they shall not long possess the sky,” the article read in part.

“Yes, we’ve had serious security challenges. They were inherited by the Buhari administration, and they mutated and became hydra-headed. But a government exists to solve problems, and that is what President Buhari had been committed to doing.

“But some people, out of evil hearts and petty political gains want it to be the definition of the government; ‘he could not secure the country, thousands of citizens were killed under him,’ but they will be shocked! The insecurity ravaging the land will soon become history. Where will they then hide their faces?”.

Speaking further, Mr Adesina lauded the efforts of the troops, saying their hard work was gradually ridding the country of the criminal elements.

“In the different evil forests, when the Nigerian Air Force strikes from the sky, the remnants of the evildoers not killed immediately attempt to flee. The ground troops then pick them off like flies. I say it again. One has never been prouder of our troops. They are cleaning up the country.”

He, however, described it as “shocking and disconcerting” that amidst all the efforts, “you still hear words meant to discourage our gallant soldiers”.

According to Adesina, some ‘bandits lovers’ keep saying that the military offensive would not work and that the bandits “are going nowhere.”

Confident in the abilities of the military, he says the bandits are going somewhere, “and that is hell”.

Mr Adesina’s comments come at a time when the nation is battling a myriad of security challenges from kidnapping for ransoms to banditry, and farmer/herder clashes among others.

As part of efforts to curb the rate of crime in the country, some state governors have gone a notch higher by introducing stricter measures such as a shutdown of telecoms services, activities in some markets, and fuel stations.

Zamfara State, which is one of those recently hit by insecurity, says the new measures have been beneficial.

“Zamfara State Government in efforts to ensure the crashing of the bandits has requested for the closing down of all networks in the state and this has been effective,” the state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, had said on Tuesday.

“The security officials are finding it very easy to deal with the bandits in their enclaves in the forests.”