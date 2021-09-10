NSCDC Arrests Suspected Vandals, Seizes 36 Kegs Of Petrol in Lagos

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested some suspected pipeline vandals and seized 36 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol in Lagos State.

NSCDC spokesman in the state, Abolurin Oluwaseun Olumide, disclosed the arrest via a statement obtained by Channels Television on Friday.

He said the Divisional Officer of Badagry, Akinyemi Rasheed Ayodeji, led the operation, adding that the suspected vandals took to their heels on sighting the security operatives when they were about perfecting their act.

“The gallant marine and anti-vandal team, who intercepted the suspected vandals at the Badagry Division, discovered some thick nylons (white colour ) wrapped with sacks loaded with unknown quantity of litres of petrol, numbering four eight (48) in quantity and another thirty six 30 litre kegs loaded with (PMS), which the vandals intended to cart away around Mangoro creek along Iya’fin waterways heading towards the Republic of Benin,” the statement read.

“The Commandant has immediately ordered the anti-vandal unit of the command to evacuate the suspected products back to the Lagos State Command, Head Quarters, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, in a bid, to carry out further investigation.”

To avoid further destruction of pipelines in the state, the Lagos NSCDC Commandant, Eweka Okoro directed that the security of lives and properties and the protection of oil pipelines in the Badagry Division and other oil pipeline areas be beefed up immediately.

Okoro said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) office in the state has also been contacted for proper evacuation of the products due to its highly inflammable nature.

The NSCDC boss also reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring a zero tolerance against oil pipeline vandalism and other forms of criminalities.

He assured Lagos residents of his unflinching commitment and dedication towards sustaining the already established peace and security in the state.

According to him, promised the NSCDC will continue to work assiduously and laboriously, with the government and other security agencies and stakeholders to tackle insecurity.