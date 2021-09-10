Policeman Caught Assaulting Lady In Viral Video Faces Probe

The Enugu State Police Command has started investigation into the case of its personnel caught in a viral video assaulting a lady in the state.

Police spokesman in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this via a statement obtained by Channels Television on Friday.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal “ordered the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (State CIID) to commence immediate investigation and disciplinary sanction of the police operative”.

The Police Public Relations Officer said “the officer was seen engaging a young lady in an altercation and physically assaulting her in the video circulating on social media while on duty at a checkpoint in Obeagu Awkunanaw, along Agbani Road, on 8th September, 2021.”

But the police commissioner condemned the incident, warning personnel of the command against conducting themselves unprofessionally or disrespecting the fundamental human rights of citizens while performing their duties.

The police boss “made it clear that anyone found wanting will be made to face maximum disciplinary sanctions”.

Meanwhile, police authorities have asked the lady and eyewitnesses to visit the State CID, Enugu to volunteer their statements, in order to facilitate meticulous and swift conclusion of investigation.

This is even as residents of the state have been enjoined to promptly report police officers found conducting themselves in an unprofessional manner to the nearest police station.