2021 Volleyball Nations Cup: Nigeria Reaches Quarter-Finals, Breaks 16-Year-Old Jinx

Team Nigeria has beaten Ethiopia 3-1 (25-20, 25-12, 32-34, 25-17) in their last match of Pool B to qualify for the quarter-finals at the 2021 African Men’s Senior Volleyball Nations Championship in Rwanda.

With the result and reaching the last eight, Nigeria also breaks a 16-Year-Old jinx at the tournament.

Nigeria will battle Cameroon in their quarter-final match at the Kigali Arena on Saturday by 4:00 pm.

Team coach, Usman Abdallah, is pleased with his team’s performance and hopes they can advance to the next stage.

READ ALSO: FIFA Endorses Aisha Buhari Cup As Ranking Tournament

“It was a good performance from the team today, we played really well, though it was a tough game from the Ethiopians,” Abdallah said after the game.

“I am happy we could deal with the danger they posed in the first set but they became more determined in the third set where they eventually won by 34-32 points.”

Abdallah confirmed that the major objective is to be in a better position in this year’s Nation’s Championship.

“In 2019, Nigeria was missing at the African Nations Championship due to unseen circumstances; in 2017, we finished 13th position which was very poor. This time around, Nigeria wants to make a statement at this year’s edition,” he concluded.