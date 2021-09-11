Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria Lose By 59 Runs To Namibia

Nigeria’s Women’s Cricket team competing at the T20 World Cup qualifier in Botswana have lost their second match by 59 points to an impressive Namibian side.

Namibia won the toss and elected to bat first. They started really well racing to 21 runs in just three overs before losing the 1st wicket to Abdulquadri Taiwo. The second wicket fell very quickly to Efosa Joy for just 23 runs in the 4th over.

Namibia turned on the heat and raced to 68 runs in 10 overs. Efosa Joy and Abdduquadri returned to break the partnership. Namibia lost the 5th wicket on 95 runs at the 15th over.

Yasmeen Khan and Kayleen Green of Namibia both scored 29 runs respectively, strongly supported by Jurriene Diergaardt with 15 runs. Namibia eventually finished for 125 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Abdulquadri Taiwo and Joy Efosa got 2 wickets each for 19 and 24 runs respectively in four overs, while Agatha Obulor and Rachael Samson got 1 wicket at piece.

In the second innings, Nigeria started calmly, trying to navigate the opening overs of Namibia with Esther Sandy and Abdulquadri Kehinde rotating the strikes well.

Unfortunately, Nigeria lost both wickets quickly to peg the team on 22 runs after the 1st power play. Namibia increased the firepower thereon to restrict Nigeria to just 28 runs after 10 overs, taking a firm grip on the match.

Nigeria never got going, every dots ball and fall of wickets ensured that a possible fightback from Nigeria was too little too late. Only Omonye Asika managed double figures, scoring 14 runs off 29 balls as the best bating figures for Nigeria. Nigeria eventually finished with 66 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Nigeria Can take positives from the game coming from the Kwibuka Tournament especially in the fightback during the first innings where Namibia was poised for a total of 170 but were eventually restricted to 125 runs. They will need a much-improved performance against Uganda on Saturday.