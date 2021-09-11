Ignore IPOB-Sit-At Home Order, Obiano Tells Banks, Markets In Anambra

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has ordered markets, banks, transport business owners, among others to ignore the sit-at-home order and go about their businesses from Monday, September 13.

The governor gave the order on Saturday after a meeting with stakeholders and members of the State Security Council.

Heads of commercial business operations including markets and transport leaders were also at the meeting held at the governor’s lodge in the state.

He urged residents of the state to ignore the Monday (weekly) sit-at-home order by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“The markets should open, if they do not open, I would sack the leadership of the market and shut the market.

“Invisible voice says ‘sit at home?’ And, you just comply and loose money. You don’t know who says sit-at-home, you just loose money,” the governor said while addressing the business leaders.

He also urged them to help the government to solve the menace of continuous sit-at-home compliance.

Governor Obiano said it is totally unacceptable as it has become inimical to the state’s economy.

“You need to help us to solve this nonsense. It is absolute nonsense. That’s a warning. If you don’t do that, we will change your leadership,” the governor said.

Governor Obiano also at the meeting welcomed the new Commissioner of Police, Tony Olotu, who will take over from the former CP, Chris Owolabi.