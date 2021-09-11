Wike Inaugurates Tax Appeal Commission In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated a four-man Tax Appeal Commission.

The governor charged the members of the commission with promoting a new culture in which taxable persons and entities will comply with the relevant tax laws in the state without hesitation.

He gave the charge on Friday, after swearing in the Rivers State Body of Tax Appeal Commissioners, at the Government House, in Port Harcourt.

The governor emphasised the importance of taxation in the country and called for support.

“No country can survive without taxes, no country,” he said.

He urged the chairman of the commission to mobilise his team members for success.

“As you do all you can to rejig the government and the citizens to do what they are suppose to do, I have confidence that you will be able to reach your colleagues and members to do the right thing,” the governor said.

“Once again, let me congratulate you and believe that you have to kick-start immediately and get an appropriate office where you will commence from.”

The move comes about three weeks after Governor Wike signed the Valued Added Tax Bill along with four others following their passage by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

His action was sequel to the judgement delivered by Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court in the state capital who held that states should collect VAT, and not the Federal Government.