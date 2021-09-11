Advertisement

World Leaders Remember 9/11 Victims And Survivors

Channels Television  
Updated September 11, 2021
Members of the New York Police and Fire Department hold a flag for the national anthem during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City.  (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

 

World leaders sent messages of solidarity Saturday on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, saying the attackers had failed to destroy Western values.

Here are a few reactions:

Britain

“We can now say with the perspective of 20 years that they (the jihadists) failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“They failed to drive our nations apart, or cause us to abandon our values, or to live in permanent fear.”

Queen Elizabeth II, in a separate message, said: “My thoughts and prayers – and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected.”

 

The photo of a 9/11 victim is carried by family and friends as they attend a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Photo by ED JONES / POOL / AFP)

European Union

“On 9/11 we remember those who lost their lives and honour those who risked everything to help them. Even in the darkest, most trying of times, the very best of human nature can shine through,” said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

“The horrific attacks of #September11 20 years ago changed the course of history. We remember the victims and noble sacrifice of so many first responders and aid workers. The EU stands by the US and @POTUS in the continued fight against terrorism and extremism in all its forms,” tweeted European Council head Charles Michel.

 

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 11: A rose lays on a bench at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial on September 11, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia.  (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Australia

“September 11 reminded us that freedom is always fragile. As Ronald Reagan said, it ‘must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an opinion piece.

“That day was an attack on free peoples everywhere. It was an attack on our way of life and the values of liberal democracy. Despite the pain inflicted on that day, the terrorists ultimately failed in their attempts to crush our resolve and change our way of life.”

 

People walk among American flags displayed to commemorate lives lost in the 9/11 terror attack, on September 10, 2021 at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

 

France

“We will #NeverForget. We will always fight for freedom,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

 

Commemorative wreaths are left at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum as the annual Tribute in Light projects two pillars of light into the night sky in New York City on September 10, 2021. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Switzerland

“The 9/11 terrorist attacks in the USA in 2001 had a profound impact on global politics…  Affirming the unconditional rejection of terrorism everywhere and always, Swiss President @ParmelinG expresses his solidarity with all of its victims,” the government spokesman said in a message.

 

New York police and firefighters hold a U.S. flag as a band plays the U.S. National Anthem at the National 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City.

Italy

“Italy stands in solidarity with the United States and its other allies to counter any terrorist threat,” President Sergio Materrella said.



More on World News

Prince Andrew Served With Papers In US Sexual Assault Lawsuit

US Honours 9/11 Dead On 20th Anniversary Of Attacks

North Macedonia Minister Resigns After Deadly COVID-19 Clinic Fire

France Grants Citizenship To 12,000 Foreign COVID-19 Frontline Workers

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV