Amotekun Rescues Three Remaining Travellers From Abductors In Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun corps)have rescued the three remaining victims out of the 12 that were kidnapped by gunmen along the Ifira-Akoko/Idoani Road.

The victims were travelling from Abuja to Lagos when they fell into the hands of the kidnappers. However, the prompt intervention of the Amotekun corps led to the earlier rescue of nine of them.

The remaining three were rescued on Friday night after a rigorous intelligence gathering and searching of forests in the area.

While addressing journalists on Saturday, the Amotekun Commander in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, said his men engaged the kidnappers in a hot chase forcing them to flee and abandon the victims.

“After we were able to secure the release of the first nine, operatives still continued in the forest and we were combing the forest that is so massive,” he said.

“It is the same forest that extends to some parts of Kogi so we started tracing them. Once they started maintaining contacts with their (victims) families, we also started tracing and tracking up to the point where we gave them a very hot chase.

“To the glory of God, we were able to secure their release. For now, we have not made any arrests but we are tracking and working on them.”

He explained that the rescue efforts were in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives and men of the Ondo State Police Command.

Victims’ Ordeal

On their part, the victims narrated their ordeal, saying they trekked for hours in the forest without food.

Three of the rescued kidnapped victims – Benjamin Ojoga, Omolara Fajana and Faith Sunday – confirmed that they were coming from Abuja and going to Lagos when the gunmen attacked their vehicle on the road and shot into the air before taking them to the forest.