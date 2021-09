Daniil Medvedev shattered Novak Djokovic’s Grand Slam dream by defeating the world number one in Sunday’s US Open final, denying him a record-breaking 21st major men’s singles title.

Russia’s second-ranked Medvedev dominated Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to prevent the first calendar-year Grand Slam since 1969 and keep Djokovic level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal atop the career Slam title list.

Details later…