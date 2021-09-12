Two Killed As Church Collapses In Taraba

A church building has collapsed in Taraba State, killing two persons and injuring many worshippers. The church, Holy Ghost Church, is located in Chanchanji community, Takum Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of Takum council, Shiban Tikari confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a phone conversation on Saturday.

The victims – Demenege James and Mwueze Terzunwe – were said to be worshipping in the church in Peva village before the building caved in.

He disclosed that the injured are receiving treatment at a primary health care centre within the community.

