COVID-19: Nigeria Records 365 New Cases, Eight Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated September 13, 2021
A health worker holds a vaccine tube and a syringe as Nigeria commences the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination on August 16, 2021. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

Nigeria has recorded 365 new COVID-19 cases with eights deaths across the country.

This was confirmed in an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday morning.

In the agency’s latest update, Lagos had the highest case –  209 –  followed by Ondo –  88 and FCT – 31.

Others are Rivers (16), Ebonyi (11), Kaduna (6), Ekiti (3), and Plateau (1).

Till date, 199,151 cases have been confirmed. But 186,418 of them have been treated and discharged.  

However, 2,598 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos75,0903,78570,650655
FCT20,92267620,068178
Rivers11,39283710,417138
Kaduna9,365869,21366
Plateau9,247939,09361
Oyo8,5307257,622183
Edo5,9146365,070208
Ogun5,329705,18079
Ondo4,2363013,85778
Akwa Ibom4,2216453,53442
Kano4,129653,952112
Kwara3,6884223,20759
Delta3,1735322,55685
Osun2,810582,66785
Enugu2,6751122,53429
Nasarawa2,426422,34539
Gombe2,328482,23644
Katsina2,214502,12935
Anambra2,173972,05719
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,880501,80525
Imo1,784951,65039
Ekiti1,6542971,33225
Bauchi1,568131,53817
Benue1,512701,41824
Borno1,34401,30638
Adamawa1,153231,09832
Bayelsa1,1321011,00427
Taraba1,074361,01424
Niger1,0016791420
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa5731254516
Cross River5425246921
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25322438
Kogi5032

 



