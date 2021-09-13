COVID-19: Nigeria Records 365 New Cases, Eight Deaths

Nigeria has recorded 365 new COVID-19 cases with eights deaths across the country.

This was confirmed in an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday morning.

In the agency’s latest update, Lagos had the highest case – 209 – followed by Ondo – 88 and FCT – 31.

Others are Rivers (16), Ebonyi (11), Kaduna (6), Ekiti (3), and Plateau (1).

Till date, 199,151 cases have been confirmed. But 186,418 of them have been treated and discharged.

However, 2,598 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the outbreak of the disease in the country.