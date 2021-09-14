Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 387 New Cases, 21 More Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated September 14, 2021
Nigeria has recorded 387 new cases of the COVID-19 with 21 more deaths across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in an update on Monday night.

Lagos had the highest number of infections with (114), followed by Rivers (91), and the FCT (32).

Others are Edo (31), Delta (28), Kwara (20), Bayelsa (18), Akwa Ibom (15), Oyo (10), Osun (8), Gombe (5), Plateau (5), Ekiti (4), Ogun (3), Kano (2) and Kaduna (1).

Till date, 199,538 cases have been confirmed, 188,427 patients have been discharged and 2,619 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Globally, the coronavirus has killed at least 4,630,215 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with 660,177 deaths, followed by Brazil with 586,851, India with 442,874, Mexico with 267,748 and Peru with 198,764.

Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases across Nigeria.

 

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos75,2042,19072,350664
FCT20,95468120,094179
Rivers11,48383610,509138
Kaduna9,366819,21966
Plateau9,252989,09361
Oyo8,5407047,649187
Edo5,9455635,168214
Ogun5,332685,18579
Ondo4,2363013,85778
Akwa Ibom4,2366403,55442
Kano4,131673,952112
Kwara3,7084423,20759
Delta3,2015602,55685
Osun2,818342,69985
Enugu2,6751122,53429
Nasarawa2,426422,34539
Gombe2,333522,23645
Katsina2,214502,12935
Anambra2,173972,05719
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,880501,80525
Imo1,784951,65039
Ekiti1,6583011,33225
Bauchi1,568131,53817
Benue1,512701,41824
Borno1,34401,30638
Adamawa1,153231,09832
Bayelsa1,1501161,00727
Taraba1,074361,01424
Niger1,0016791420
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa5731254516
Cross River5425246921
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25322438
Kogi5032


