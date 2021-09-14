COVID-19: Nigeria Records 387 New Cases, 21 More Deaths

Nigeria has recorded 387 new cases of the COVID-19 with 21 more deaths across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in an update on Monday night.

Lagos had the highest number of infections with (114), followed by Rivers (91), and the FCT (32).

Others are Edo (31), Delta (28), Kwara (20), Bayelsa (18), Akwa Ibom (15), Oyo (10), Osun (8), Gombe (5), Plateau (5), Ekiti (4), Ogun (3), Kano (2) and Kaduna (1).

Till date, 199,538 cases have been confirmed, 188,427 patients have been discharged and 2,619 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Globally, the coronavirus has killed at least 4,630,215 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with 660,177 deaths, followed by Brazil with 586,851, India with 442,874, Mexico with 267,748 and Peru with 198,764.

Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases across Nigeria.