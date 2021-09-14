EFCC Arrests 31 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Edo

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday, September 12, in two separate locations in Benin City sequel to actionable intelligence.

Some of the suspected fraudsters were said to have been spotted in a viral video a few weeks ago, standing on top of their cars and throwing bundles of Naira notes into the air at a popular Plaza in Benin City.

They had embarked on a similar mission at the same venue on Sunday before they were intercepted by operatives of the Commission at the exit gate.

The other suspects were arrested at their hideout in Benin City.

Those arrested are Essien Sunday, Joseph Nwosu, Samuel Victor, Abdurahman Abudulahi, Uwaifo Destiny, Osaro Osarere, Favour Oleye, Smart Okunvobo, Oduwa Osahon, Osaretin Blessed, Frank Osas, Aisosa Kelly, Richard Ehigie, Destiny Omoru, Jacob Kelvin, Aker Kelly, Promise Godspower, Lucky Dickson and Osamode Efosa.

Others are Osamuyi Aigbe-Egharevba, Ohumumwen Osaremen, Christopher Momodu, Aigbe Destiny, Eti-osa Osamwonyi, Patrick Benson Osaguna, Victor Kenyei, Marvellous Atiti, Gift Ebuehi, Osayi Casmir, Osahenkhoe Godstime and Paul Okoh.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include 13 exotic cars, including Lexus ES 350, Lexus 350, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Lexus RX 350, Lexus RX 350, Lexus IS 350, Toyota Venza, Mercedes C300, Mercedes ML350, Range Rover Evoque, GLK 350 4Matic and a Toyota Camry.

Other items include laptops, phones, documents and identity cards.

According to the EFCC, the suspects will be arraigned as soon as investigations are completed.