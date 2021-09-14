Police Parade Suspected Car Thief In Katsina

The police have paraded one Bishir Hayatu accused of stealing a Toyota Hilux Vehicle belonging to the Katsina State Government.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested on August 27 at Dayi village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state while trying to take the vehicle to Abuja for sale.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, while parading the suspect said he specializes in stealing vehicles in the state.

He maintained that the stolen white Toyota HILUX Vehicle with Registration number (KT 76 B01) belongs to the Katsina State Government under the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa.

“We immediately followed after the vehicle after the case was reported to the police. We used all our scientific methods in an effort to arrest the suspect,” he said.

Speaking further, Isah stated that some months ago the suspect was arrested and paraded for a similar offence bordering on car theft.

“He has been a customer with the police. He was released on bail by the court with regards to the previous case he had. This is because the case of theft is sometimes bailable offence,” he said.

The suspect had, during the police interrogation, confessed to being in the business of buying and selling stolen vehicles for a long period of time.

He, however, denied engaging in stealing vehicles.

“I am not responsible for stealing this vehicle, the man who stole it is Nigerien identified as Sani Maradi. After the man stole the vehicle, he asked me to take it to Abuja and my commission was N20,000.

“And with regards to my previous case, I am currently on bail,” the suspect said.