Soldier, Bandit Killed As Gunmen Abduct Woman, Children In Zaria

A soldier has been reported killed and four persons abducted by bandits who attacked Milgoma, a community near the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Those kidnapped by the gunmen included a woman, her daughter, and two sons.

However, the police and military authorities in Kaduna have yet to confirm the incident said to have occurred on Monday night.

In an interview on Tuesday, the Secretary of Milgoma community simply identified as Sani, told Channels Television that the bandits invaded the area in large numbers at about 9pm.

He said they went straight to the residence of a male lecturer working with the Kaduna State University, with the intention to kidnap him.

According to Sani, soldiers attached to the area responded to a distress call from the residents and swiftly moved to the scene.

He explained that on sighting the security operatives, the bandits immediately engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

One of the soldiers, who advanced to the residence of the lecturer, was said to have been shot by the gunmen who already laid an ambush around the compound.

The security operative was later rushed to a hospital where he was reported to have died.

On the other hand, the body of one of the bandits who died from bullet wounds was later discovered by soldiers.

Sani stated that the soldiers were able to stop the bandits from kidnapping the lecturer.

He said the gunmen later moved to another location within the community where they took away the woman and her three children.

The attack on Milgoma took place a day after gunmen killed 12 locals in Peigyim village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, revealed that the village came under attack on Sunday night as the assailants opened fire on the residents.

Two other residents injured during the attack were taken to the hospital for treatment, while the security agencies in the state said they were already combing the area with a view to arresting the perpetrators.