Akwa Ibom Governor Signs Anti-Grazing Bill Into Law

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has signed into law the anti-grazing bill which was earlier passed by the state House of Assembly.

Governor Emmanuel assented to the bill on Wednesday during brief at the Exco Chambers Government House, Uyo.

The new law prescribes a N10 million fine against offenders.

The bill prohibits open rearing of livestock and the establishment of ranches in the state that would prevent the destruction of farms, crops, ponds, settlements, and properties caused by open rearing and grazing of livestock.

It also promotes the production of healthy breeds of livestock, boost job and investment opportunities in livestock farming.

It also makes provision for the management of the environmental impact of open livestock grazing and protects the environment from degradation and pollution caused by open rearing and grazing of livestock.

Apart from promoting modern techniques of animal husbandry and international best practices in the dairy and beef industry, the law provides for the establishment of the Akwa Ibom State Livestock and Ranch Administration and Control Committee, which would develop an integrated modern livestock development and production plan for the state.

The committee will provide technical support on the management and sustenance of ranches and organise training programmes to improve education in animal husbandry and livestock production.

Governor Emmanuel expressed concern over the destruction of farm crops thereby destroying the livelihood of local farmers, noting that the law was a response to the outcry by farmers against the destruction of their crops and farmlands.

He warned that the law will be strictly enforced across the state and appealed to owners of livestock in the state to abide by the provisions of the law.