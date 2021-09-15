Advertisement

Buhari Swears In Three INEC National Commissioners As FEC Commences

Updated September 15, 2021
President Buhari Swears-In National Commissioners of INEC and presides over Federal Executive Council in State House on September 15, 2021.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in three National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They include Dr Baba Bila representing the North-East zone, Professor Sani Adam, representing the North-Central zone and Professor Abdullahi Abdu, representing the North-West zone.

The swearing-in took place on Wednesday just before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting which held at the conference room of the First Lady’s office at the State House.

 

Some of the sworn-in National Commissioners of INEC with other officials of the commission at the State House on September 15, 2021.

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha are among those physically in attendance.

Also present are the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; as well as the Minister for Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others include Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola and Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola.

 

(L-R) President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola and others at the FEC meeting on September 15.

 

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

 

Virtual attendees of the FEC meeting on September 15, 2021.


