Troops Burst Drug Syndicate, Recover Illicit Substances Worth ₦7.5m

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Jos have cracked a drug syndicate and recovered 248 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis estimated to be about ₦7.5 million.

Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa said in a statement that the substance which was tracked down on Tuesday, September 14, was concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Lagos, KJA 150 EG.

The suspects, Ex-Corporal Essien Friday, a 60-year-old retired Army personnel and 50-year-old Ibrahim Ali, were arrested by the troops during stop and search operations along the Manchok road in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State.

They claimed that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance to Yola, Adamawa State from Ondo State.

Other items recovered from the suspects include 18 wraps of Indian hemp, two smartphones, three travelling bags, one lighter and two wallets containing Five Hundred and Seventy Naira (₦570) only.

According to Major Takwa, the suspects and items recovered have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

The Commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali commended the troops for their vigilance doggedness towards preventing criminals from carrying out their heinous acts.

Major Ali reiterated the determination of his command to flush out criminal elements on the Plateau and environs.

He said the OPSH will continue to collaborate with law-abiding citizens to ensure a crime-free society and enjoined members of the public to continue to support security agencies with credible information on criminal activities.