‘We Are Not Unmindful Of The Anxiety:’ FG Promises To Restore Twitter

The Federal Government has again pledged to restore Twitter services in the country, hundred days after the tech giant was banned in Nigeria.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing State House reporters after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

He said that the government is working hard to restore Twitter’s operations in Nigeria.

“Honestly, we have gone very far. I won’t be specific but we have gone very far,” the minister said.

“Honestly, it is going to be very soon. Just take my words for that. Even Twitter itself gave a progress report on our talks with them.

“If I want to quote them rightly, they said it has been quite productive and respectful. As to how soon is soon, if the operation has been successful for hundred days now, we are just talking about a few more days.

“I can assure Nigerians that we are not unmindful of the anxiety and both parties are working very hard to put a closure on the matter.”

Nigeria suspended Twitter operations on June 4 after the social media giant deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari for “violation of the company’s abusive behaviour policy”.

A day after, the suspension was effected by telecommunications companies.

The country joins nations like North Korea, China, and Iran in halting operations of the social media platform.

In spite of the development, many in the country have devised means to sidestep the ban including the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).