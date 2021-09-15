Welder Arrested For Illegal Manufacturing Of Guns In Akwa Ibom

The Police have arrested a welder for allegedly manufacturing and selling locally made guns to criminals in Akwa Ibom state.

The suspect Ekike Hector David of Mbiokporo 1 in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, was apprehended on Monday, 13th September.

Speaking on the development, Police Spokesman, SP Odiko MacDon, in a statement on Tuesday said the suspect was arrested when a surveillance Team of ‘A’ Division located at Barracks Road, were on routine stop and search operations.

SP MacDon further revealed that Ekike was caught in possession of eight locally fabricated AK47 Rifles, one (1) Pump Action, one (1) pistol and six (6) Dane Guns.

The spokesman also added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect sells the locally made rifles and other types of guns to criminal elements who use the same in terrorising innocent members of the public.

He further noted that the Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, Amiegheme Andrew has ordered an elaborate investigation to uncover and arrest those who patronized him and other conspirators.