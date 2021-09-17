Advertisement

Court Orders FG To Pay Sunday Igboho N20bn In Damages

Channels Television  
Updated September 17, 2021
An Oyo State High court has ordered the Federal Government to pay Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a. Sunday Igboho, the sum of N20 billion.

Justice Ladiran Akintola awarded the sum on Friday as compensation for the invasion of Igboho’s house and for what was described as exemplary and aggravated damage done against the activist.

Igboho through his lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, had filed a suit challenging the invasion of his house in Ibadan on July 1 by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Read Also: [Igboho Aides] Robbers Stole Our Case File – DSS Lawyer

Security operatives were seen guarding the premises of the high court on Friday Morning.

More to follow…



