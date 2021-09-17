Buhari Includes House Committee Chair In Health Reform Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the inclusion of Dr Tanko Sununu as the representative of the House of Representatives in the Health Sector Reform Committee.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Sununu, who is Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, had previously served as a Secretary-General of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), as well as an associate member of the World Medical Association.

READ ALSO: JOHESU Faults Composition Of FG’S Health Sector Reform Committee

“The health sector reform committee, under the chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has members drawn from private and public sector health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly, as well as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, among others,” said Shehu.

“The committee, which is set up for a period of six months, will undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learned and factor them into the development of the new health sector reform programme.”

The approval for Sununu’s inclusion comes a week after the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) faulted the composition of the committee.

JUSUN had in a letter dated September 9 and addressed to the President criticised the Federal Government for ignoring all other health professionals to be included in the committee.

It stressed that over 95 per cent of its membership were physicians and wondered why they were left out.

The union faulted the inclusion of the Director-General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC), while an important agency such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) was excluded.

According to it, NAFDAC regulates all drugs, medical devices, equipment, and chemicals, which are the essential tools and commodities that drive any credible health system.