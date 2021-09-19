Advertisement

Buhari Arrives In New York For UN General Assembly

Channels Television  
Updated September 19, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari arrives at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on September 19, 2021. Credit: State House

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the United States of America, Channels Television has learnt.

The President touched down at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, at exactly 5:10 pm local time ahead of the high-level General debate of the United Nations Assembly on September 21, 2021.

He was received by Nigeria’s Permanent representative to the United States, Professor Tijani Bande and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

President Buhari will address the assembly during the general debates on Friday, September 24.

The President is expected to speak on this year’s theme which is “Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people and revitalize the United Nations” and other global issues.

Buhari and members of his delegation will partake in other significant meetings such as the high-level meeting to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, themed ‘Reparations, Racial Justice, and Equality for People of African Descent’.



More on Headlines

Go Back To Work While We Continue Negotiations, Ngige Urges Striking Doctors

Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia Is Dead

Angry Residents In Sokoto Community Set Ablaze Six Suspected Bandits

UPDATED: 10 More Bethel Baptist Students Regain Freedom

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV