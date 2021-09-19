Gunmen Kill One, Abduct Two Others In Kogi Church Attack

Gunmen have attacked an ECWA Church in Okedayo along the Kabba – Okene road in Kogi State.

A source told Channels Television that the gunmen stormed the Church on Sunday morning while the service was ongoing and started shooting sporadically.

According to the source, a member of the church was killed by a stray bullet while two others were abducted by the gunmen.

Those who were whisked away include: Elder Oshadumo Julius, Elder Abiodun T.O. while Mr Reuben Gbenga was killed.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ayah, also confirmed the incident.

Ayah said those who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

He said the command will not relent in its effort to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and the abductees are rescued.

The PPRO also appealed to the general public to furnish the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the gunmen.

This comes just days gunmen invaded the Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, killing two security operatives in the process.

240 inmates also escaped in the process. But 114 were later recaptured.