Marseille Win As Messi Continues Search For First PSG Goal

Goals by Bamba Dieng and Amine Harit gave Marseille a 2-0 win over Rennes that allowed them to move within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain before the capital side faced Lyon on Sunday evening.

Dieng netted twice in Marseille’s win at Monaco last weekend and the 21-year-old forward from Senegal opened the scoring three minutes into the second half at the Velodrome when he turned in Pol Lirola’s cross.

Moroccan midfielder Amine Harit then saw his shot squeeze into the net under Rennes goalkeeper Alfred Gomis in the 71st minute to make it 2-0 for Marseille, who are unbeaten with 13 points so far this season and have a game in hand.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side lie two points behind leaders PSG, who were seeking to extend their perfect start to the campaign against Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi was handed his home debut as a PSG player in that game after starting for his new club for the first time in the 1-1 draw away to Club Brugge in Belgium in the Champions League in midweek. The Argentine is yet to score for PSG.

Fellow summer signings Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nuno Mendes also started for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1 on Sunday, Wissam Ben Yedder’s spot-kick secured Monaco a 2-2 draw in the Cote d’Azur derby at Nice, while the hosts rued a late missed penalty from Amine Gouiri.

Aleksandr Golovin steered Monaco ahead before half-time in a game played behind closed doors at the Allianz Riviera after Nice were punished over the crowd trouble in last month’s abandoned match with Marseille.

Golovin’s goal was the first Nice had conceded this season after beginning the season with four successive clean sheets.

Andy Delort headed Nice level on 51 minutes with his first goal for the club since signing from Montpellier at the end of August.

Hicham Boudaoui slammed in a cross from fellow Algeria international Delort to give Nice the lead with a quarter-hour to play.

Ben Yedder equalised minutes later after Caio Henrique was clipped by Calvin Stengs in the area, the France forward drilling home the resulting penalty.

Nice had an immediate chance to regain the lead when Benoit Badiashile handled in the area, but Gouiri sliced his attempt well wide — ripping open his shirt in frustration.

The draw kept Nice unbeaten and five points behind PSG.

Angers missed the chance to retake second place as they went down 4-1 at home to Nantes for their first defeat this season.

Meanwhile, the French league’s disciplinary committee will convene on Monday to discuss the pitch invasion that caused a 30-minute delay during Lens’ 1-0 win over northern derby rivals Lille on Saturday.

“The LFP strongly condemns the trouble, the pitch invasion and the violence that took place” during the game at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Dozens of Lens supporters stormed the pitch at half-time to confront the visiting Lille fans nestled away in a corner of the ground after tensions flared with other spectators.

Riot police intervened to separate the factions of opposing supporters as both sets of fans hurled seats at each other over a partition wall.

Six people sustained minor injuries and police made two arrests.

AFP