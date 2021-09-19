Volleyball: Action Resumes At African Women Nations Championship In Rwanda

The Government of Rwanda has agreed to properly conclude the 2021 African Women’s Senior Nations Championship.

The decision comes after deliberations with the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) and considerations of the consequences of ending the event abruptly

The tournament had earlier been called off by the Rwanda Volleyball Federation and Rwanda Ministry of Sports and all the participating teams and officials were ordered to leave the country within 24 hours.

The country also failed to make the Kigali Arena available for African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) to continue the championship for two days (Friday and Saturday).

The reaction from the hosts came after the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) released a press statement to suspend the Rwanda Volleyball team for fielding four ineligible players.

The Rwandans played the group stages with four Brazilian players who did not meet the naturalization requirements of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) has confirmed that the championship will continue with the final standings on day 4 when the competition was paused.

Meanwhile, in today’s early action, Kenya booked another final place after beating Morocco 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-11 Nigeria lost 0-3 (13-25, 33-35, 13-25) to defending champions Cameroon in the second semi-final match.

Nigeria had broken a 16-year semi-final jinx following their progress to the semifinals of the 2021 African Seniors Nations Championship in Rwanda on Friday. Coach Samuel Ajayi’s team will play Morocco later today in the third-place match.