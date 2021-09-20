PHOTOS: Army Chief Visits Sanwo-Olu, Reaffirms Commitment To Securing Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has reaffirmed his resolve to ensure that the entire country is secure.

Speaking during the visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House in Marina on Monday, the Army Chief asked for partnership between states and security agencies.

He called for more hands to be on deck to ensure the security of lives and properties.

On his part, the Lagos governor commended the COAS for his strategic effort in tackling security challenges and appealed to him to ensure that the nation remains peaceful.

Below are more photos from the visit: