Buhari Appoints New EFCC Board Members

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new members to the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday, President appointed George Abang as secretary of the board.

Others include Lukman Mohammed, Kola Adeshina and Mohammed Yahaya.

The nominations are in accordance with the Act establishing the anti-graft agency and the appointments are subject to the ratification of the Senate.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 2 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) (Establishment) Act 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate the under listed nominees as Board Members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,” Buhari said.

“The nominees’ CVs are attached herewith. While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Apart from the confirmation of the new EFCC board members, the issue of the President’s fresh loan request came up before the Senate.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly referred the fresh request by President Buhari to borrow $4billion and 710 million pounds to its committee on Local and Foreign Loans.

The committee is expected to report back to the Senate next week.

Last week, President Buhari wrote to the National Assembly, seeking approval to borrow the sum of $4,054,476,863 billion and €710 million.

The President had explained that owing to “emerging needs”, there is a need to raise more funds for some “critical projects”.

This is not the first time President Buhari is writing to the National Assembly to request approval for external loans this year.

In May, he requested the sum of N2.343 trillion which according to him, was meant to part-finance the budget deficit of N5.602 trillion in the 2021 budget.