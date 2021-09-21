Advertisement

Nollywood Actors Picket Hotel In Ikeja

Top Nollywood actors including Jide Kosoko, Fred Amata, Yemi Solade, Emeka Osai and many others joined other filmmakers to Picket Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja.

The creatives led by the Copyright Management Organisation, Audio Visuals Right Society on Tuesday disrupted services at the hotel for what they have described as the management’s refusal to pay royalties for its use of audio-visual contents in its chain of hotels.

According to movie producer and Chairman of the Copyright Management Organisation, Mahmood Ali-Balogun, picketting became a last resort after months of dialogue and negotiations broke down without any agreement being reached.

Management of the hotel declined to make comments on the incident.



