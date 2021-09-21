Advertisement

One Person Killed As Building Collapses In Akure

Updated September 21, 2021
This part of the building collapsed at about 3am in Akure, Ondo State on September 21, 2021.

 

An elderly woman died on Tuesday morning in Akure after a building partially collapsed in the Ondo State capital.

Channels Television crew visited the scene later after the incident occurred in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

A photo taken on September 21, 2021, shows onlookers at the scene of the incident in Akure, Ondo State.

 

According to eyewitnesses, the occupants of the building were thrown into panic when part of the building caved in at about 3am while most of them were fast asleep.

But seven other persons, who also live in the house, were rescued by neighbours who raced to the scene of the incident.

A photo taken on September 21, 2021, shows debris of the collapsed part of the building in Akure, Ondo State.

 

While police authorities in Ondo have yet to make an official statement regarding the incident, the body of the woman killed was moved to the morgue by policemen at the scene.

Residents gather at the front of the building that partially collapsed in Akure, Ondo State on September 21, 2021.

 

