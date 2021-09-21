Police Arrest Nine Suspects Linked To Kidnapping, Other Crimes In Katsina

The police have arrested nine suspects linked to kidnapping and supplying of fuel and food items to bandits.

A 22-year-old disabled man identified as Buhari Haruna of Kankia Local Government Area Katsina State was among the suspects.

Haruna was arrested on August 28, 2021, at about 12:00 pm after he was said to have sent a threat message to one Hamisu Saminu demanding the sum of two million naira.

The police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, while parading the suspect at the Katsina Police Command Headquarters said the victim reported the matter at the Kankia Police Division where preliminary investigations led to the arrest of the suspect.

He said, “What happened was that the police advised the victim to comply with the suspect’s demands, and he mentioned a location where the two million naira ransom would be paid which our men succeeded in arresting him.

“Unfortunately, we saw this man crawling to get the ransom”.

Similarly, five commercial drivers were arrested for buying fuel in large quantities with the intent to take it to the forest to sell to some suspected bandits at an exorbitant price in the forest.

The command has also rearrested another suspect with a sack containing bread meant to be supplied to some suspected bandits after being warned severally to stop the business.

Furthermore, two youths have also been arrested for vandalising a transformer in the Bindawa Local Government Area of the state.

They were arrested after they stole an armoured cable valued at over ₦250,000.

Isah, however, called on the good people of the state to always report to the police or any other security agencies whenever they come across any threat of being kidnapped for immediate action.

All the suspects have confessed to their crimes pleading with the authorities to temper justice with mercy.