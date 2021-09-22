COVID-19: Nigeria Records 513 New Cases, Three More Deaths

Nigeria has recorded 513 new cases of COVID-19 with three deaths across the country.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its latest update regarding the outbreak of the pandemic on Tuesday night.

The agency disclosed that the infections were recorded in 15 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos had the highest number of cases (132), followed by FCT (80) and Rivers (70).

Others are Kaduna (43), Edo (40), Ondo (32), Delta (23), Akwa Ibom (21), Kwara (16), Gombe (12), Anambra (9), Benue (9), Kano (7), Oyo (6), Borno (3), Bayelsa (2), Kastina (2), Ogun (2), and Jigawa (1).

Data from the NCDC revealed that Nigeria has confirmed a total of 202,704 cases from the samples collected and tested so far.

Of the confirmed cases, 191,370 infected people have been recovered from the disease and 2,664 people have died across all 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

As Nigeria’s confirmed cases rise amid the third wave of the pandemic, authorities have continued to stress the need for people to comply with the measures in place to curb the spread of the disease.

This comes as the Federal Government and some state authorities reintroduce the initially relaxed protocols, including the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings.

Global Update

The coronavirus has killed at least 4,698,462 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 676,092 deaths, followed by Brazil with 590,955, India with 445,385 deaths, Mexico with 271,765 deaths, and Russia with 199,808.

The Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine, so far administered in a single shot, is more effective when given as a two-dose regime, according to new data released by the company.

The United States will announce “additional commitments” on fighting Covid-19 when the White House hosts a summit on the pandemic on Wednesday, President Joe Biden says. He says they will address three key challenges — “saving lives now, vaccinating the world, and building back better.”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tells the United Nations General Assembly that his government is against health passports, but backs drive to vaccinate against Covid-19 while saying he will be the “last Brazilian” to get jabbed.