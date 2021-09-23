Advertisement

Nigeria Reports Two More COVID-19 Deaths, 377 New Infections

Channels Television  
Updated September 23, 2021
A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during community testing as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

Nigeria on Wednesday reported two more deaths from complications related to COVID-19, authorities have said.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

In an early-morning post on its verified Facebook page on Thursday, the agency stated that the new fatalities raised the death toll from the disease in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to 2,666.

Similarly, the NCDC said 377 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from 15 states and the nation’s capital.

Of the new infections, Lagos reported the highest figure – 70, while the FCT and Kaduna had 67 and 38 more cases respectively.

Others are Edo – 36, Rivers – 28, Delta – 23, Kwara – 22, Ondo – 18, Plateau – 17, Oyo – 16, Benue – 12, Ekiti – 10, Gombe – eight, Kano – seven, Imo – three, and Jigawa – two.

As of 9:30am on Thursday, data from the NCDC revealed that Nigeria has confirmed a total of 203,081 cases from the 2,997,060 samples collected and tested so far.

Of the confirmed cases, 191,601 infected people have recovered from the disease while 8,806 cases are active as Nigeria battles the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, authorities have continued to stress the need for people to comply with the measures in place to curb the spread of the disease as they reactivate the initially relaxed protocols.

These include the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings, among others.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos76,1823,16872,350664
FCT21,42389720,345181
Rivers11,82742511,249153
Kaduna9,512629,38070
Plateau9,329889,17863
Oyo8,6426277,825190
Edo6,3267845,326216
Ogun5,353305,24479
Ondo4,4381414,20691
Akwa Ibom4,3055813,68242
Kano4,168573,999112
Kwara3,791803,65061
Delta3,3717282,55687
Osun2,835352,71585
Enugu2,6751122,53429
Nasarawa2,427432,34539
Gombe2,367322,29045
Katsina2,21612,18035
Anambra2,2051292,05719
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,914271,86225
Imo1,805871,67840
Ekiti1,6982361,43725
Benue1,6161741,41824
Bauchi1,61251,59017
Borno1,347-51,31438
Bayelsa1,2101351,04728
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Taraba1,092141,05424
Niger1,0212597620
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa576355716
Cross River5691952921
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25322438
Kogi5032


More on Coronavirus

US To Donate Extra 500 Million COVID-19 Vaccines, Says Biden

Amnesty International Demands Two Billion COVID-19 Jabs For ‘Poorer World’

Nigeria Records 393 More COVID-19 Cases, Six New Deaths

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 168 New Cases, One Death

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV