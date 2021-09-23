Nigeria To Establish 10 National Parks To Tackle Biodiversity Loss, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that 10 new national parks will be established as part of moves to tackle biodiversity loss.

The Nigerian leader said this on Wednesday in a video message to the hybrid High-Level event tagged “Transformative Actions for Nature and People” on the margins of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76) in New York.

In a statement by the presidential aide, Femi Adesina, Buhari explained that apart from regional and inter-regional cooperation to tackle the menace, other measures include: “Expansion of protected areas including the establishment of ten (10) new National Parks across the country as well as the creation of Marine Protected Areas pursuant to the 30X30 Agenda of the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD); and domestication of relevant International Agreements, Conventions as well as Laws and Policies for the protection and conservation of biodiversity.”

Buhari also said collaboration with development partners and organizations will be vital to reversing biodiversity loss and promote more investments in climate-positive economy.

He also thanked the Costa Rican President, Carlos Alvarado Quesada “whose country chairs the High Ambition Coalition for Nature & People (HAC) of which Nigeria is also a member and co-chair for the opportunity to be part of “this great event.’”