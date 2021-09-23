Sunday Igboho: We Are Doing The Needful To Ensure Justice – FG

The Federal Government says it is making efforts to get justice in the case involving Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, stated this on Wednesday in reaction to the judgement of an Oyo State High Court that awarded damages in Igboho’s favour.

“We are doing the needful in terms of looking at the law as it exists, and then working within the context of the law in ensuring that justice is done as far as the contending issues between the parties are concerned,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

Last Friday, Channels Television reported that the court presided by Justice Ladiran Akintola ordered the Federal Government to pay the sum of N20 billion in damages to Igboho.

This followed the suit file by Igboho’s lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, to challenge the legality of the invasion of his client’s house in Ibadan, and the damage done to his property.

He argued that the action of the security outfit was a violation of Igboho’s fundamental right to peacefully own property and wealth.

A Fresh Charge

The AGF and DSS were respondents to the suit in which Alliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, sought N500 billion in favour of his client.

In his reaction, the minister questioned the jurisdiction of the court and hinted that the government would not rule out filing fresh charges against Igboho.

“As far as the Federal Government is concerned, it is about law. It is about jurisdiction; as far as this matter is concerned, which court is it that has the jurisdiction to determine it?” he queried.

“But then, you have to understand within the context of such obedience that there are associated rights and interests that are vested in the Federal Government – inclusive of rights of appealing against a judgement, inclusive of the right to file an application for setting aside the purported judgement and order.

“And indeed, inclusive of the possibility of filing a fresh action, if indeed the jurisdiction of the court that was alleged to have indeed handed that judgement is an issue.”