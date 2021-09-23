Three Suspects Arrested Over Bethel School Abduction

Three suspects have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the abduction of students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, Kaduna State, by operatives of the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba on Thursday.

The suspects are Ishaku Lawal, Muazu Abubakar and Adam Bello.

According to the statement, investigations by the Police team revealed how the principal suspect, Muazu Abubakar a.k.a Datti (27-year-old), carried out surveillance of the Bethel school and strategized with his other gang members before they attacked and abducted the students.

Ishaku Lawal who was also arrested in connection with the incident, revealed how Ahmadu a.k.a Yellow, provided the firearms and ammunition they used for the operation.

One AK47 rifle was recovered from each of the suspects as investigations are still ongoing.

Also arrested, was a highway robbery syndicate that has been linked to about 50 armed robberies along major highways in the South-West region of the country.

The leader of the gang, one Mohammed Mode a.k.a Basullube from Gugu in Kwara State, revealed to the Police team how he masterminded and led other gang members, Abdullahi Mohammed from Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Musa Adamu from Otte Vilage, Kwara State and Abdullahi Ali from Orita Gambari in Oyo State, all within the age bracket of 21 – 27 years, to carry out the series of highway robberies before their eventual arrest.

Similarly, police investigations into the recent spate of break-ins and theft in places of worship in the Federal Capital Territory and other contiguous States to the FCT, led to the arrest of three members of a gang that specialized in theft of musical instruments from churches.

The suspects revealed to the police team how they broke into over 50 churches.

They include one Monday Akawu (39-year-old) who impersonates personnel of the Nigerian Army to enable the gang to move the stolen items to their intended criminal receivers and Joseph Orazulike ‘m’ 35yrs who is a receiver of the stolen items. Over thirty (30) specialized musical equipment and other electronic gadgets stolen from different churches were recovered from the suspects.

A total of 26 sophisticated firearms including 13 AK47 rifles, four SMGs, four locally-made revolver rifles and 2,720 ammunition of different caliber are some of the exhibits recovered from all the suspects.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, while appreciating citizens for their support in fighting crime in the country, reiterated that the Force will intensify efforts toward improving public safety and security in the country.

He also charged Police Operatives across the country to sustain the tempo in the ongoing operationalization of Operation Restore Peace in the country.

According to him, all the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations.