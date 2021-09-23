We Have No Mandate To Zone Presidency, Other Political Offices – PDP Committee

The Zoning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has no mandate to zone political offices such President or Vice President of Nigeria.

Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is also the Chairman of the Committee, said this in his address at the maiden edition of their meeting at the Government House, Enugu on Thursday.

The committee was set up by the party’s leadership for the zoning of national offices of the PDP ahead of its national convention set to hold on October 30 and 31.

“Our committee is strictly limited to the PDP National Executive Offices to be contested at the 2021 PDP National Convention scheduled for the end of October, 2021,” Governor Ugwuanyi said, adding: “We have no mandate to zone political offices such as President or Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi maintained that the PDP remains the most credible platform to deliver good and accountable governance to Nigeria, adding that the work of the committee will contribute immensely “in this deliberate search for National Officers of our Party that will help the PDP achieve the lofty ideals and goals of our founding fathers”.

He, therefore, encouraged members of the committee to be frank, open, and constructive in their proposals and debates, and exhibit consistency with the enormity of their mandate.

“The membership and leadership of this committee have been carefully selected as it is composed of very experienced, competent and eminent Nigerians who are desirous of repositioning the PDP to play its role not just as the main opposition political party in Nigeria but to build a party that offers alternative policy proposals and hope to Nigerians that there is still light at the end of the tunnel”, the Governor said.

After what he described as a “fruitful meeting”, it was then adjourned to next week.

Members of the committee present at the meeting include the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom who is the Deputy Chairman, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed, who serves as Secretary, former Presidents of the Senate, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

Also present were former Governors of Niger, Ekiti, Sokoto, Jigawa and Adamawa states, Dr. Muazu Aliyu Babangida, Ayodele Fayose, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, and Boni Haruna, respectively.

Others are: Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, Rt. Hon. Sunday K. E Okoye, Chief Dan Orbih, Chief (Dr.) Ali Odefa, Amb. Mrs. Dr. Kema Chikwe, Chief Osita Chidoka, Barr. Chidi Lloyd, Senator Bassey Ewa Henshaw, Senator Emmanuel Nwaka, Engr. Donatus Udeh, among others.