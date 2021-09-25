Fear Of Attack Forces Banks, Shops To Close In Ogun

The fear of an imminent attack has forced banks and shops to shut down in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State.

Channels Television gathered that commercial banks and shops have closed since Monday following letters allegedly sent to some of them by suspected armed robbers.

This situation has left some residents and customers stranded which has been seen as a proactive measure by the banks to forestall the alleged threat.

Despite this incident, the banks maintained that they would only resume operations if the Ogun State Government assists the police with Armoured Personnel Carriers to be mounted close to their branches.

Reacting to the development, some residents of Ijebu-Ode lamented that they have been travelling to places like Sagamu, Abeokuta, and others to deposit or withdraw money.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said there is no reason for fear of attacks, saying the police had assured the banks and residents of their safety.

“They are just entertaining fear where there is none; even the Area Commander and the DPOs have assured them that there is no need to fear,” he said.

“Why should they be afraid because there are no Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC)? Even if the APCs are working, is it not the police that will operate them?

“The police are on the ground to provide adequate security of lives and properties; they are the ones that know why they are entertaining fear. We have assured them of their protection and our presence everywhere in Ijebu-Ode and everywhere in Ogun State. There is no reason to be panicking.

“Despite all these assurances, they still doubt the sincerity of the police, I don’t know the motive behind this,” he added.