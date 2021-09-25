PHOTOS: Buhari Departs New York After Attending UN General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed New York, the United States after attending the United Nations General Assembly.

As at the time when this report was filed on Saturday, the President and his delegation are on their way to Nigeria.

He is expected back in the country on Sunday, the President’s media adviser Femi Adesina had said in a statement.

President Buhari arrived in New York last Sunday, after which he attended a series of meetings with leaders of other countries’ delegations and heads of international development organisations.

He also met with Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who is the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), as well as President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi and Queen of The Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguieta, and a host of others.

During his one-week stay, the President attended the UN Food Systems Summit and participated in a hybrid High-Level event tagged “Transformative Actions for Nature and People.”

The high point of the trip was when he addressed world leaders at the high-level General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

While giving his speech at the UN Headquarters, the Nigerian leader spoke on a long list of critical issues, including the efforts of the Nigerian government in tackling the issues of insecurity, fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and improving the economy, among others.

He was accompanied to New York by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor.

Also in his delegation were the National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Babagana Monguno; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar, among others.