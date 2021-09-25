Police Arrest Suspect For Tying Debtor Over ₦4.6m Debt

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man, Oluchi Okoye for tying his debtor over ₦4.6m Debt.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the suspect was nabbed following a complaint by the victim’s wife.

The victim – Reuben Alozie – until his rescue by the police on Thursday was tied to a stick with ropes at No. 29, Abeokuta Street in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos.

Although the creditor tried several means to recover his money but did not succeed, he thereafter resorted to self-help by tying the debtor for about 24 hours before the police came to his rescue.

READ ALSO: Foreign Debts Not For Recurrent Expenditure – Lai Mohammed

The police spokesman explained that policemen attached to the Denton Police Station rescued the victim while apprehending the creditor.

“The suspect tied the victim to a stick with ropes at No. 29, Abeokuta Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos from 22nd September to 23rd September when he was eventually rescued by the police,” the statement partly read.

“According to the suspect, he resorted to self-help after several efforts to recover his money from the victim failed.”

Reacting to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Command’s Tactical team for diligent investigation and prosecution.

He also used the opportunity to “warn people against taking the law into their own hands instead of taking legal actions to seek justice.”