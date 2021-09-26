Buhari To Commission Police Quarters In Rivers

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday commission the Police Barracks, Special Protection Unit (SPU) base 6 at Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to represent his principal to inaugurate the project built by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

NDDC in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman, Ibitoye Abosede, said the building is a 66-flat residential quarter and administrative block for police officers in the oil-rich state.

The project, previously inspected by NDDC Interim Administrator, Mr Efiong Akwa consists of an administrative block, an armoury, gatehouse, underground cell and 66 units of accommodation made up of the commander’s residence, second-in-command residence and 64 one-bedroom flats.

[READ ALSO]‘He Was Six Months Away From Retirement’: Police Narrate How CSP Abonde Was Killed

Akwa described the completion of the project as another milestone of the Buhari administration.

“When people say that NDDC is not working, you can see that it is not true. The problem is that people don’t get to acknowledge the numerous projects that the commission executed or is executing,” the statement partly read.

On the economic importance of the project, the commission said it would add value to the living conditions of the security officers in the Niger-Delta region.

The commission explained that the project is part of a broad-based partnership with the Nigeria Police Force to add value to their efforts at improving regional security.

It added that as an interventionist agency, it had “a responsibility to make sure that those who take care of our safety were provided with befitting and comfortable accommodation”.

With the completion of the project, the stage is set for an improved and more secure Niger Delta region.